Furlow scholar receives Mattie Stepanek Peacemaker Award

Furlow Charter School is proud to present Anna Jaylynne Ruckman as our 2021 Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award recipient. Foreign Language Advisor and Service Learning Coordinator JoAnna Arnold stated, “The Mattie J.T. Stepanek Peacemaker Award goes to a scholar who has chosen to be a changemaker and an instrument of peace at Furlow and in her community. During her high school time at FCS, Jaylynne has demonstrated a conscious choice in her attitudes and actions that role model Mattie’s messages of peace and hope. She is well known by all the scholars at Furlow because she can be found volunteering with Mrs. Parks in music class or on the field coaching middle school softball with Coach Mitchell or helping her high school teachers with service projects in Americus.”