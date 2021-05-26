Will We Remember the Lessons of the Pandemic?

Naming the Lost Memorials, a small team of volunteer artists, activists, and folklorists, has been creating memorial sites in New York City to name and remember victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and on June 8, they will unveil "We Remember: A Community Covid Memorial" near Green-Wood’s Main Entrance at Fifth Avenue and 25th Street. During this special ceremony, We Remember will be dedicated and activated by artists, religious leaders, and performers. You can participate through song, movement, invocation, prayer, and a simple candle ritual to call out the names of the dead. The memorial, which seeks to honor the nearly 600,000 people in the U.S. who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain active and on display through June 28. Sections of the memorial are available for adding names, too.