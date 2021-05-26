Good, better, best: Double strollers for twins worth your hard-earned cash
Blessed with two newbie nuggets? Having twins is a daunting delight. Twice the snuggles, double the chubby cheeks, and all the sleepless nights. One trying task that you may face before the babies even make their grand tandem entrance? Finding gear to accommodate both your love bugs. Arguably the biggest baby purchase you will make for your cuties is a double stroller. It will help you cart your itty-bitties around from Day 1 through the even more challenging toddler phase.www.newfolks.com