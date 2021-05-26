Cancel
Jay-Z's Preferred Puma Sneakers Aren't That Hard to Get

Cover picture for the article

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Noting that Jay-Z has been successful is an understatement. Twenty albums (including collabs like “Watch the Throne”), founder of streaming service Tidal and entertainment company Roc Nation, has stakes in Uber, recently sold his Armand De Brignac champagne brand to LVMH, and still co-owns D’Ussé alongside beverage giant Bacardi—and that's still missing a few bullets on the resumé.

