Jay-Z's Preferred Puma Sneakers Aren't That Hard to Get

It's no secret that it's been a weird 14 months for personal style. Sweatpants. House shoes. Long, long, long hair. But as the world begins to open back up, we've got to start getting dressed again—or not. As wedding invitations begin to go out, and offices begin to ask employees to come back, and jeans start yelping from the closet to be worn, there's no shortage of style-related questions to ask. Will we keep wearing sweatpants? Are we excited to break our neckties back out? Whither shoelaces? So we asked the GQ staff to weigh in on all things style, right at the moment where being stylish—where being seen—is starting to matter once more.