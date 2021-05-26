Schuylkill County Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 26th, 2021. Wednesday - Clouds and Sun, Shower or a Severe Storm Possible - High near 90. Wednesday Night - Scattered Severe Storms, Scattered severe thunderstorms with localized damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are possible this afternoon and early this evening ahead of a potent cold front. - Low in the Upper 50's.