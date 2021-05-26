Cancel
Schuylkill County, PA

Schuylkill County Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 26th, 2021

skooknews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchuylkill County Weather Forecast for Wednesday, May 26th, 2021. Wednesday - Clouds and Sun, Shower or a Severe Storm Possible - High near 90. Wednesday Night - Scattered Severe Storms, Scattered severe thunderstorms with localized damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are possible this afternoon and early this evening ahead of a potent cold front. - Low in the Upper 50's.

www.skooknews.com
