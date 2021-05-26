May is National Foster Care Awareness Month
May is foster care awareness month, a special time to recognize the value of foster care and highlight the importance of foster parents, and the care and protection they provide to the children in the community. In 1988, the president instituted May as Foster Care Awareness Month. Due to his acknowledgement of the value in renewing our nation’s commitment to aiding the thousands of children in foster care, these children have a chance at bright futures while growing up in a safe home environment.www.sidneydailynews.com