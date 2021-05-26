Cancel
Shelby County, OH

May is National Foster Care Awareness Month

By Sheryl Raodcap
Sidney Daily News
 15 days ago

May is foster care awareness month, a special time to recognize the value of foster care and highlight the importance of foster parents, and the care and protection they provide to the children in the community. In 1988, the president instituted May as Foster Care Awareness Month. Due to his acknowledgement of the value in renewing our nation's commitment to aiding the thousands of children in foster care, these children have a chance at bright futures while growing up in a safe home environment.

