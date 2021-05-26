Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Four potential first-time Pro Bowlers

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady revealed that he underwent his first knee surgery in around 12 years this offseason after dealing with a lingering issue throughout last year. “I had a pretty serious knee surgery this offseason, which is the first surgery I’ve had in about 12 years,” Brady said. “I was really interested to see how it was going to go, because last year it just took a lot. Every week I was kind of tending to my knee, and I thought I would love to see a season where I can focus on some other strength stuff that I want to do, some other technique stuff where I’m not just focused on protecting my knee all the time.”