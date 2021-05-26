Cancel
'He is probably the one that Rafael Nadal can suffer the most...', says former star

Roland Garros 2021 will start on Sunday, postponed by a week due to the delicate health situation in France. The second seasonal Grand Slam, which last year was held in October, takes on further significance in this edition. A possible 14th triumph in Paris would in fact allow Rafael Nadal...

Rafael Nadal has a great shot to set the grand slam record in Paris...and there won't be many more

Roger Federer won his last grand slam, the 2018 Australian Open, at age 36. Only one person in the Open Era had won older, and that came in 1972, when Ken Rosewall won an Australian Open that didn't even feature many of the best players in the world. Federer's win is the most impressive, and it happened because he's one of the best players in the history of the sport and managed to go through an entire career with shockingly few injuries. His play may have dipped here and there, but he was always healthy enough to compete at the highest levels when he came back. Arguably—arguably—that period in his career is over. He should have won another at Wimbledon in 2019, and that remains the one slam he's likeliest to win, but at age 39 there is at least a reasonable certainty that he's won his last slam.
Nadal beats a tired Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title

ROME — (AP) — Rafael Nadal beat a tired Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. The Spaniard recovered from a potentially dangerous fall after tripping over a raised line to take the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men’s tennis.
Rafael Nadal tops Novak Djokovic for 10th Rome title

Rafael Nadal weathered a mid-match charge from rival Novak Djokovic on Sunday to win the Internazionali BNL d'Italia championship for the 10th time. The second-seeded Spaniard's 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 victory on the clay courts in Rome was his 36th ATP Masters 1000 crown, matching Djokovic's record for the most since the series was established in 1990. Nadal also narrowed his deficit in his head-to-head series with Djokovic, who leads 29-28.
Nadal's weapon, his forehand, helps him beat Djokovic

ROME (AP) -- The heavy topspin. That lefty spin. The loopy trajectory. Rafael Nadal's forehand gave Novak Djokovic fits in the latest installment of the most-played rivalry in modern men's tennis. A whopping 26 forehand winners -- 15 in the first set alone -- helped Nadal to a 7-5, 1-6,...
Rafael Nadal. I went through a lot in Rome

Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal was in great spirits after beating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Rome Masters final. Nadal, who made his 12th Rome Masters final after beating Reilly Opelka, handed a 7-5 1-6 6-3 loss to first-seeded Djokovic in the final to lift his 10th Rome title.
Best Tweets from Rome championship weekend

Championship Sunday for the men and women in Rome brought two polar opposite matches. Iga Swiatek served Karolina Pliskova a rare double-bagel beatdown, while Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic delivered yet another display of other-wordly tennis. Here are a few of the best and funniest tweets from a fascinating finals weekend.
Djokovic admits it's a 'long shot' to beat Nadal at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic admitted on Sunday that he's "a long shot" to win Roland Garros where he would likely have to dethrone rival and 13-time Paris champion Rafael Nadal. Djokovic may be world number one, but it's Nadal who is the undisputed king of clay in the French capital where he has lost just twice in 102 matches since 2005.
Rafael Nadal Gets a Statue at Roland Garros

A statue of Rafael Nadal, the 13-time and defending champion at Roland Garros, has finally been erected. It was in the works since it was approved back in 2017, following Nadal’s reclamation of the French Open title. The all-metal statue, commissioned by the French Tennis Federation, stands six meters (20 feet) tall and was built in Parisn.
ATP legend believes that Rafael Nadal has only one advantage over the rest

In 2004, players born in 1986 and 1987 were still taking their first steps on the professional circuit, mixing youth events with Challengers and occasional excursions on the ATP Tour. Well, almost all of them. Rafael Nadal was a slightly different type of competitor, taking giant strides towards the top-100 spot as early as 2003 and beginning the next season in the top-50, still 17 years old.