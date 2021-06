Uber confirmed Wednesday that the ride-hailing app experienced a software bug after drivers received charges when dropping off passengers, according to a report from CNN. A driver who spoke with the outlet said they submitted a fare review to Uber after he was charged $2.20 for dropping off a passenger, but a notice by Uber Support said that his fare had been correctly calculated. The driver reportedly called driver support, but no agent was available to speak with him because it was the weekend.