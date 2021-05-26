Biden should restore asylum protections in full
You may have heard in recent weeks that things are getting better at the southern border. President Biden’s family reunification task force is finally starting to show results—after some frustrating delays—as the first handful of parents separated under Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy were able to hug their children once again. Likewise, Biden started processing the asylum claims of some 25,000 people stranded under the previous administration’s “Remain in Mexico” program.www.pe.com