Gov. Kemp announces nearly $7 million in grants for law enforcement training program
ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the awarding for nearly $7 million in grants to local and state law enforcement agencies, according to a release from the governor’s office. Gov. Kemp had previously recommended the creation of a training program for state and local law enforcement thorough the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council during the 2020 legislative session. The council’s Executive Director Jay Neal was also involved in the announcement of the 63 grants.www.wtoc.com