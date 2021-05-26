Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garden City, GA

Gov. Kemp announces nearly $7 million in grants for law enforcement training program

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the awarding for nearly $7 million in grants to local and state law enforcement agencies, according to a release from the governor’s office. Gov. Kemp had previously recommended the creation of a training program for state and local law enforcement thorough the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council during the 2020 legislative session. The council’s Executive Director Jay Neal was also involved in the announcement of the 63 grants.

www.wtoc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, GA
Garden City, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
City
Screven, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Training#State Department#Department Of Education#Education Department#State Law#Law Enforcement Agencies#Wtoc#Gov Kemp#Law Enforcement Officers#Governor#Public Safety#County Police#City Police#Essential Training
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to donate 500 million Pfizer doses, urge others to join in

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to buy and donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer (PFE.N) coronavirus vaccine to more than 90 countries, while calling on the world's democracies to do their part to help end the deadly pandemic, the White House said. The announcement of the vaccine donation -...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Canadian sponsor officially cancels Keystone XL pipeline

The controversial Keystone XL pipeline, which was designed to carry crude oil over a thousand miles from Western Canada to Nebraska, has been officially canceled by its Canadian sponsor. Officials there failed to convince President Biden to reverse his decision to pull the project's U.S. construction permit. Weijia Jiang reports.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan talks sow division among Democrats

Democratic lawmakers are splitting apart over whether it makes sense to continue negotiating with Republicans on a scaled-down infrastructure package after President Biden ended talks with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), the lead Republican negotiator on infrastructure. A new group of Senate negotiators is looking to pick up where Biden...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

In photos: Biden's first trip abroad as president

President Joe Biden is traveling to the United Kingdom, Belgium and Switzerland for his first international trip since taking office. Biden will meet with several allies and partners and attend the Group of Seven summit being hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Cornwall. He will also attend a NATO summit and a US-European Union summit in Brussels.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
NBC News

Meat supplier JBS paid ransomware hackers $11 million

JBS, the largest beef supplier in the world, paid the ransomware hackers who breached its computer networks about $11 million, the company said Wednesday. The company was hacked in May by REvil, one of a number of Russian-speaking hacker gangs, leading to meat plants across the U.S. and Australia shutting down for at least a day. News of the payment was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China: Biden move on TikTok, WeChat a 'positive step'

China on Thursday lauded the Biden administration's move to replace Trump-era executive orders to ban TikTok and WeChat, among other apps, as a "positive step." “We hope that the U.S. will treat Chinese companies fairly and avoid politicizing economic and trade issues,” Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng said at a news briefing Thursday, adding that the move was a “positive step in the right direction," according to The Associated Press.