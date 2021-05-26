Stack8 Announces Release of Unified Communications Software that Enables Hassle-Free Integration and Provisioning of Microsoft Teams
Stack8, North America’s leading provider of Unified Communications software and managed services, announced the release of SMACS 7.0—the company’s highly intuitive Unified Communications software that enables seamless, hassle-free integration and provisioning of Microsoft Teams into any enterprise business environment. Additionally, the new release provides cloud voice services for Microsoft Teams,...martechseries.com