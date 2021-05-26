Cancel
Square And Noble Partner To Digitize Live Event Concession Commerce

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoble, the consumer-centric digital commerce and marketing platform for onsite experiences, announced today that the company has partnered with Square to provide online payment processing of food and drink for live events. A member of the Square Solutions Partner Program and available on the Square App Marketplace, the Noble platform is integrated into the Square point-of-sale (POS) to combine back and front of house operations to help live event business owners securely and easily process payments.

