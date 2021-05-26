Local business owner starts Go Fund Me fundraiser for two local contractors
Charles Wilkerson, owner of Quality Home Repair and Renovations in Americus has started a Go Fund Me for Wayne Adams of Wayne Adams Builder and Truman Waters of Truman’s Air Conditioning and Heating. Both business owners suffered strokes in 2020 and are now facing a long road to recovery with rehabilitation therapy. All donations will be distributed to the contractors to help with ongoing medical expenses.americustimesrecorder.com