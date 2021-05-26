Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americus, GA

Local business owner starts Go Fund Me fundraiser for two local contractors

By admin
Americus Times-Recorder
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Wilkerson, owner of Quality Home Repair and Renovations in Americus has started a Go Fund Me for Wayne Adams of Wayne Adams Builder and Truman Waters of Truman’s Air Conditioning and Heating. Both business owners suffered strokes in 2020 and are now facing a long road to recovery with rehabilitation therapy. All donations will be distributed to the contractors to help with ongoing medical expenses.

americustimesrecorder.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Americus, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Air Conditioning#Southwest Georgia#Charity#Community#The Go Fund Me#Subcontractors#Ongoing Medical Expenses#Www Gofundme Com#Rehabilitation Therapy#Home#Heating#Recovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Americus, GAAmericus Times-Recorder

City leaders offer differing views on equipment for local law enforcement and citizen services

Mayor Barry Blount and the Americus City Council met to determine the voting items for May on Thursday, May 14, 2021. The meeting, held on Zoom was lengthy and much conversation was held on 3 items: the transit system, the Americus Police Department purchasing police radios and Nelson Brown’s ideas for new projects. Before these topics were tackled, the council went into executive session and upon coming into open session, Blount announced that current Interim City Manager, Diadra Powell, is the sole finalist for the permanent position of city manager.
Americus, GAPosted by
Americus Updates

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Work from Home - Sales; 2. Entry Level Sales Rep, Earn $100k+/yr! Work Warm Leads From Home!; 3. Remote Sales Manager; 4. Work From Home Sales Rep Full-Time or Part-Time; 5. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home; 6. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 7. Sales - Virtual - Work From Home - Help Families - Leadership; 8. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+;