Local business owner starts Go Fund Me fundraiser for two local contractors

Mayor Barry Blount and the Americus City Council met to determine the voting items for May on Thursday, May 14, 2021. The meeting, held on Zoom was lengthy and much conversation was held on 3 items: the transit system, the Americus Police Department purchasing police radios and Nelson Brown’s ideas for new projects. Before these topics were tackled, the council went into executive session and upon coming into open session, Blount announced that current Interim City Manager, Diadra Powell, is the sole finalist for the permanent position of city manager.