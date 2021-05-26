Cancel
Pantheon’s Josh Koenig Named a 2021 Top 25 Software Product Executive by The Software Report

By Globe Newswire
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePantheon, the SaaS-based website operations (WebOps) platform for developers, designers, and marketers, announced that Josh Koenig, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, has been recognized as a Top 25 Software Product Executive by The Software Report. This list highlights accomplished leaders who are the driving force for software innovation, improved user experience, and the genesis of company revenue growth and continuity. At Pantheon, Koenig is at the forefront of developing a WebOps platform that reaches more than a billion unique visitors a month, powering tens of thousands of websites across the globe.

martechseries.com
