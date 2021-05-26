Sherpa Digital Media Delivers Key Metrics on Virtual Events and Video Streaming in 2020

The company shares its event attendance and video consumption metrics for the past year, spotlighting the growing demand for video-powered experiences. Sherpa Digital Media, Inc., a leading provider of virtual events, webinars, and webcasts for enterprise Marketing and Communications, shared usage metrics of its flagship platform for live and on-demand video hosting and streaming. Over the course of 2020, Sherpa hosted and streamed over 11,000 events, due in large part to a surge in demand for virtual events and online video during the pandemic. As more companies begin phasing back to a traditional in-person work model, more events are adopting a hybrid approach, wherein there is a digital, live-streaming component coupled with a physical presence component. Sherpa expects to see many more companies incorporating streaming technology and hosting hybrid events as this becomes the de facto event experience.