Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced tighter integrations with its Intelligent Data Management Cloud and Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, to advance ELT capabilities and offer native support for Snowflake’s Java User Defined Functions (UDF) to enterprise customers. As a Snowflake Partner of the Year (2020), Informatica has helped hundreds of joint customers successfully manage their data in the cloud with best-in-class analytics and data governance at scale. Today’s announcement is an important milestone in helping large enterprises easily move their data to Snowflake through Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud and empower data scientists and developers to scale analytics and cloud applications with simplicity and speed.