Seattle, WA

Slog AM: Amazon Gobbles Up MGM, Riot Declared in Portland, Would You Hide Your Likes?

By Jasmyne Keimig
The Stranger
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of their biggest acquisitions yet, Amazon buys Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in $8.45 billion deal: According to the New York Times, that offer is 40% more than any other prospective buyers thought the 97-year-old film and TV studio was worth. All of MGM's pre-1986 film library had been auctioned years ago, but the Amazon deal comes with a "crown jewel": the James Bond franchise (though the e-commerce giant only has 50% creative control over the property). The deal is huge for Amazon's (shitty and hard to navigate) Prime Video catalog, especially now that everyone and their grandma wants to start their own streaming service. We are truly living in a monopolistic hellscape!

www.thestranger.com
#Mgm#Seattle Police#Seattle City#Live Streaming#Fireworks#Riot Declared#Amazon Gobbles Up Mgm#Metro Goldwyn Mayer#The New York Times#Oregon Live#The Justice Center#The Seattle Times#Republican#The White House#Gop#Techcrunch#Andimgonnamisseverybody#Amp#Civilization#Cpauljordan
