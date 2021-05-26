Slog AM: Amazon Gobbles Up MGM, Riot Declared in Portland, Would You Hide Your Likes?

Gov. Jay Inslee and WA State Lottery director Marcus Glasper will announce COVID-19 vaccine incentives today: The governor's office has declined to say in advance what exactly these incentives will be, but it comes as the state is trying to reach populations who are either skeptical or haven't had the chance to get the vaccine (around 43% of all Washingtonians are fully vaccinated). Looking at other states' incentives, I'm guessing we might be in for a cash prize and perhaps some full-ride scholarships to public universities here in the state. And maybe he'll toss in a lifetime of free Washington state parks passes if he's feeling freaky. I doubt the guv' will give away guns, however.