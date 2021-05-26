Cancel
Tony Awards, long delayed by COVID, are set for September

By Tim Balk, New York Daily News
At long last, Tony time is finally on the horizon.

The Tony Awards, which descended into an interminable delay after they were paused by the pandemic last spring, have been rescheduled for Sept. 26, organizers said Wednesday.

The scheduling lines the celebration up with the return of The Great White Way: Shows are due to burst back into the Theater District as summer fades to fall, starting with “Hadestown” on Sept. 2.

Broadway’s curtain fell with a thud on March 12, 2020 , and the COVID crisis wiped out the Tonys ceremony scheduled for June 7 of last year.

The rescheduled event, which will honor the best and brightest from a coronavirus-clipped season, is set to air across platforms, with most hardware presented during a streaming show on Paramount+ and the CBS app.

A trio of prestigious awards — Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical — will be presented as part of a performance-powered CBS telecast, according to the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which hold the event.

“After this devastating past year and a half for our industry, our city and for the entire world, we are excited to finally be able to celebrate the return of Broadway,” Charlotte St. Martin, the president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, the American Theatre Wing president, said in a joint statement.

Tony nominees were announced in October, though the date and format of the show remained a mystery in the grips of the pandemic.

“Jagged Little Pill,” the hit musical broaching sexuality, drug addiction, race and consent, led the small field with 15 nominations. The jukebox musical “Moulin Rouge!” scored 14 nominations, the buzzy and controversial “Slave Play” picked up 12, as did “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” “The Inheritance” earned 11 nominations, and “A Soldier’s Play” grabbed seven.

The ceremony was to be held virtually at one point, but organizers ultimately elected to hold off for the return of Broadway.

In normal times, the Tonys are held in the spring to revive interest in Broadway ahead of the slow summer months. But this fall, the awards figure to boost excitement around Broadway as curtains rise.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the Tonys will take place. But Shawn Purdy, a Tonys spokesperson, said it will be a Broadway theater, not Radio City Music Hall, where it was originally planned to take place.

Wherever the show is held, its new date offers a delicious reminder to New Yorkers — and theater fans around the country — that in-person musicals and plays lie around the corner.

“There is nothing that compares to the magic of live theater — and we are thrilled to be able to share its celebratory return and the incredible talent and artistry of the abbreviated 2019-2020 season,” St. Martin and Hitchens said in their statement.

