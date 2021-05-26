UserTesting Recognition Continues as a Top Workplace and Fastest Growing Company

Several area companies are among The Corridor Business Journal's 2021 Fastest Growing Companies. Honorees were recognized at a June 10 award banquet. Nominations were sought in April. To apply, companies must demonstrate revenue of at least $350,000 in each of the fiscal years ending 2018, 2019 and 2020, and be headquartered in Kirkwood’s seven-county region. Accounting firm Honkamp Krueger & Co. ranked nominees according to revenue growth over a two-year period, with consideration given to both dollar and percentage increases.