UserTesting Recognition Continues as a Top Workplace and Fastest Growing Company
UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, announced it has been named to the Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Technology list and, for the second consecutive year, earning a spot on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 list. In addition, UserTesting was recognized as one of San Francisco Business Times Best Places to Work; Bay Area Workplace Wellness Award recipients for midsized companies.martechseries.com