Collective Housing in Aubervilliers / RMDM Architectes

By Curated by Paula Pintos
ArchDaily
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the corner of rue des Cités and venelle Neuve, the project is part of a set of 220 housing units and 150 student housing units that we coordinate. It includes 98 collective housing units for accession, distributed around 5 stairwells. The volumetrics are centered around the treatment of the facades on the new alley.

www.archdaily.com
