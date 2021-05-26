Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

Repairs underway for damaged Paul Bunyan and Babe statues in Bemidji

By Matthew J. Liedke
Post-Bulletin
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEMIDJI, Minn. — Bemidji's most iconic duo is getting a much-needed makeover, from the top of Paul Bunyan's shoulder to the bottom of Babe's hooves. Crews have been hard at work in Paul Bunyan Park, making multiple repairs to the two statues in Bemidji's downtown. The work had been scheduled for this later summer but was moved ahead of schedule after the Paul Bunyan statue sustained damage earlier this month.

www.postbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minn#City Police#Jensen Conservation#National Geographic#U S Roadside Attractions#Paul Bunyan Statues#Lake Bemidji#Babe Statues#Crews#Multiple Repairs#Concrete#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Parades
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival to return in August

BEMIDJI – The Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival will return for its 15th year this summer with the fun starting Wednesday, Aug. 4 and concluding with race day Saturday, Aug. 7. “We are excited to bring the Dragon Boat Festival back in 2021," Mike McNiel, Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

PHOTOS: Anglers hit the lake early for opener in Bemidji

BEMIDJI -- Anglers were out on Lake Bemidji before dawn on Saturday, May 15, for Minnesota's fishing opener. With sunrise set for 5:42 a.m., anglers were on the Lake Bemidji Fishing Pier and out on their boats well before. Some were launching from Cameron Park while others were already out on the water.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

From the Archives: May 15 in the Pioneer

May 15, 2011 -- Evergreen House hopes to build a 20-unit youth supportive housing project to help homeless youth and young adults. The development would be at the intersection of Middle School Road and 15th Street. Evergreen House purchased an option agreement with the Beltrami County Housing and Redevelopment Authority for the 15 acres of land.
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Bemidji, MNbemidjinow.com

Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, May 12

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, May 12. Reported on Delton Ave. NW. Weapons Offenses, 6:11 p.m. Reported on the 600 block of 23rd St. NW. Theft, 3:21 p.m. One arrested on the 2600 block of...
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

The goslings are here and ready to roam

BEMIDJI -- If you take a stroll along Lake Bemidji this weekend, you'll likely spot families of Canada geese nestled in the grass near the shore. Little goslings, probably only a few days old, are already braving the water as they learn to swim and search for bits of food among the mossy, rock-covered shoreline.
Minnesota StateThe Pilot-Independent

Letter to the editor: Mourning becomes Minnesota

The new Enbridge 3 pipeline will cross the Mississippi River just a few miles north of its source at Lake Itasca. Between Itasca and Bemidji, the infant river passes through broad wetlands that deserve to be protected from industrial pollution. The area is vulnerable to extended periods of extreme cold in winter when man-made devices tend to stop working properly. I deeply lament that any responsible Minnesota official would think this is a good route for an Alberta tar-sands oil pipeline.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

Bemidji Lions Club donates $1,600 to food shelf campaign

The Bemidji Lions Club recently donated $1,600 to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf during the recent annual Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. The Campaign, which extended into the first part of April, brought in more than $116,000, which will receive a partial match later this summer, a release said.
Beltrami County, MNBemidji Pioneer

JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: What can you do if the fish don’t bite?

Lake Julia is a slow starter. With the water temperature in the 50s, I don’t expect much action on opening day. Of course, I am not the best fisherman in the world so don’t base your fortune on what I say. I will be trying for anything that bites including bullheads. Yes, I will be that desperate. I just know that I will be needing some alternative things to do if there isn’t too much or any action on the water. You might be in the same boat with me.
Minnesota Statelptv.org

With MN Mask Mandate Dropped, Health Officials Urge Vaccinations

Gov. Tim Walz officially dropped the state’s mask mandate today, and several cities in Minnesota followed suit. But health officials say the pandemic isn’t over yet. Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews tells Lakeland News that the city’s mask order ended today when Minnesota’s mask order did. Duluth and St. Cloud also dropped their city mask orders, but mandates are still in place in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Businesses can still chose to enforce their own mask mandates if they want.