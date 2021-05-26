Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Cherry Grove Cowboy Church will be held June 6

Post-Bulletin
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCherry Grove Cowboy Church will be held Sunday, June 6. Weather permitting, the service will be outdoors behind the church; bring a lawn chair. If not, it will be held inside. Music begins at 5:45 p.m., and the service begins at 6. Cowboy Church is a nondenominational way of spreading...

www.postbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Spring Valley, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluegrass Music#Christian Music#Gospel Music#Faith Focus#Grove Cowboy#Southern Gospel#Rural Spring Valley#Lawn#Christian Country#Event Locations#Greenview#Saturday Publication#Outdoors#Musicians#Contact Cindy Seabright#Life Section#God
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Rochester, MNKROC

Bradlee Dean, Sons of Liberty

Nationally syndicated radio talk-show host, Bradlee Dean, will be speaking Friday, May 28th at Harvest Church, 3342 19th St. NW, Rochester at 6:00 PM. Doors open at 5:00 PM. As Founder and Executive Director of Sons of Liberty Radio.com, Bradlee Dean reaches both young and old through events across America. Bradlee has been featured in FOX News, The Weekly Standard, and The New York Times. He is a syndicated columnist for World Net Daily, Western Journalism, and 35+ other news outlets. Topics will include our Founding Father's vision of freedom, supporting our veterans, the education of our children, and our moral responsibility as a nation to uphold the values fundamental to the U.S. Constitution. Come and hear Bradlee Dean, sharing a dynamic message for these perilous times in which we live...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Scouts scour creek for critters near heron rookery

Claire Wirt said she was surprised how many critters she found Saturday in Cascade Creek. Wirt, 14, was among 11 Girl Scouts helping conduct a water-quality test Saturday afternoon in the creek in Rochester Township. The informal but scientific examination was part of a group’s ongoing efforts to spread awareness...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Erin Stoeckig: Why read a teen column?

This past weekend, the Rochester Civic Theatre ended its 69th season with "Say Goodnight Gracie," a one-man show recounting the life of comedian George Burns, whose career spanned most of the 20th century. I’ve been helping out backstage for the last couple weeks, so I’ve seen the play enough times that I have most of the jokes memorized. (Some of them, like Mr. Burns himself, got even better with age.) On repeat viewing, all the luck and serendipity necessary for a life in entertainment became more apparent and impressive.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Lens on History: Henry Postier means Buick

When the accompanying photo was taken in 1949, Henry Postier was celebrating 37 years in the automobile business, 33 of those selling Buicks. Henry was a clerk for Gamble Robinson Fruit Co. in 1912 when he quit his job and partnered with Carl West at West’s Garage on South Main Street selling Kissel Kar and Brush automobiles.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

The Daily 5: Car clinic, creek critters, canine cancer, Cannon Falls ace, vaccine honor system

A broken fuel gauge put a crimp in Sara Abella's day recently. "I was driving to work, and I ran out of gas," she said. "My sister had to bring me a container of gas." On Saturday, her mom brought the family car to the Single Mom Car Clinic at Austin's Veterans Pavilion, hosted by Mission 507, a nonprofit organization that works to help single mothers, widows, and wives of deployed members of the military.