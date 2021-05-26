Cancel
Major Japanese newspaper calls for Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled

By Jed Leather
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9GTz_0aC7CdNy00

A major Japanese newspaper thinks the Tokyo Olympics should be called off.

The Asahi Shimbun has urged government officials to re-evaluate starting the games on July 23 amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the country. The paper also called the International Olympic Committee ‘self-righteous’, noting the ‘huge gap’ between officials and public sentiment.

Japan is firmly committed to the event and says it can be held safely. However, recent polls show between 60 to 80% of Japanese want the event cancelled because of the pandemic.

newschain

newschain

