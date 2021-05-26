Cancel
Baseball

Arrows Basemen Continue Winning Streak

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Ashby Arrows nabbed the lead late in the game in a 5-4 victory over Se-beka Monday. The game was tied at four with Arrows batting in the top of the sixth when Car-ter Spangler drew a walk, scoring one run. See The Review/Post for more photos and results.

