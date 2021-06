BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Three children and one adult were hospitalized when a driver failed to stop at an intersection and was hit by a pickup Monday evening south of Buhl. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of 1500 E and 3900 North. Shawna Urigen, 36, of Buhl was headed west on 3900 N in a Buick Rendezvous and was broadsided by a northbound Chevrolet Silverado when she failed to stop at the stop sign. Urigen and a minor were flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, two other minors in her car were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley.