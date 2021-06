MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Debbie runs the Follow Your Heart Animal Rescue in Mesa. Its mission is to save unwanted dogs abandoned in the Valley. To accomplish this, it relies on hundreds of foster homes in Arizona to take care of the dogs until a forever home can be found. Jennifer is one of those foster parents who was so impressed by what Debbie does, she reached out to the Surprise Squad and told the team all about Follow Your Heart.