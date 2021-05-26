EMULSIVE Interview #226: I am Brian Dubois and this is why I shoot film

The TLC reality show starring trans activist Jazz Jennings will begin filming Season 7 this summer in South Florida, where Jennings lives with her family, after a two-year break in filming. Meanwhile, Variety's Caroline Framke profiled Jennings for Pride Month. "Jennings is startlingly casual about her influence and all that she’s accomplished," says Framke. "She’s often described as a fierce LGBTQ+ activist, a responsibility she accepts and takes very seriously. But both on I Am Jazz and throughout our interview, Jennings is not exactly trying to be a polished Hollywood ambassador. She’s a 20-year-old who loves roller coasters, RuPaul’s Drag Race and playing pickleball with her dad. She has a dreamy pink-and-blue tattoo of a mermaid on her biceps to honor a lifelong obsession she’s shared and bonded over with other trans girls ever since she could swim. She stages goofy TikTok dances with her older brother Sander for their combined 1.2 million followers. Now taking a break before starting her studies at Harvard University, she lives in Florida with her family, whom she considers her best friends."