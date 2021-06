Both the Boys and Girls OTC Golf teams have been busy these past couple of weeks. The girls team has continued it’s solid season winning the 4 Tournaments as a team since May 4th and the Boys team has shown some signs of improvement just in time for Sections. The only remaining regular season meet is the Pre-Section Meet at Perham on Monday, May 24th before we head to Sections at Perham on June 7 and 8.