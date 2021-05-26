Cancel
Spotlight on Commerce: Jennifer Kim, Assistant Division Chief, Decennial Census Management Division, U.S. Census Bureau

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuest blog post by Jennifer Kim, Assistant Division Chief, Decennial Census Management Division, U.S. Census Bureau. I am honored to serve as the Assistant Division Chief for Content, Translation, Puerto Rico, and Island Areas Operations in the Decennial Census Management Division of the Commerce Department’s U.S. Census Bureau. In this role, I manage several operations within the Decennial Census Programs. This includes census questionnaire content and forms design, language operations, translation services, and census operations in the U.S. territories.

