Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Of Mice and Men, Mob and Dispatch among those releasing new music [Seven in Seven]

By Michael Christopher For MediaNews Group
Norristown Times Herald
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Seven in Seven, where each week we would typically take a look at concerts coming to the region. With most shows on hold due to the pandemic, here’s a look at seven of the best albums being released May 28:. Of Mice & Men — "Bloom" At its...

www.timesherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Meshell Ndegeocello
Person
Kyp Malone
Person
David Bowie
Person
Skylar Grey
Person
Deitrick Haddon
Person
Gregory Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Of Mice And Men#Heavy Music#Jazz#Mice Men#Apollo Jane Darlingside#Dispatch#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Doja Cat releases ‘Need to Know’

Global superstar Doja Cat releases her newest track “Need To Know” along with an incredible new music video directed by Miles & AJ (Billie Eilish, MGK). “Need To Know” will be featured on Doja Cat’s highly anticipated new album Planet Her, which will be released on June 25thth via Kemosabe/RCA Records.
MusicYour EDM

Pretence Brings Energy & “Emotions” with New Track via Uprise Music [LISTEN]

Pretence explores his softer, melodic side with “Emotions,” out now. We’ve heard a range of productions with brooding intensity from Pretence in the past, but nothing quite like this. “Emotions” puts forth a feelsy, atmospheric soundscape that quickly switches into a killer drop, complete with a groove-ridden, wubby bassline. Pretence...
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Paramore releases ‘Twilight’ soundtrack songs to streaming services

‘s Twilight soundtrack songs are finally on streaming services. The tracks “Decode” and “I Caught Myself,” which Hayley Williams and company recorded for the insanely popular 2008 vampire romance film, had previously only been available to purchase via the physical and digital versions of the Twilight album. Now, they’re available as individual to stream to your heart’s content.
Rock Musicdailyrindblog.com

Snarky Puppy Bandleader and GroundUP Music Founder Michael League Releases Debut Solo Album, ‘So Many Me’

Michael League is a 4X GRAMMY Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, bandleader, record label founder, composer, producer, arranger, and so on. League is the leader and founder of big band groups Snarky Puppy and Bokanté, while also contributing to a wide range of artists including David Crosby, Esperanza Spalding, Michael McDonald, Kirk Franklin, Jacob Collier, Laura Mvula, Chris Potter, TOKiMONSTA, Susana Baca, and more.
MusicCharlotteObserver.com

New music: 5 hot albums that need to be on your radar in July

——— “Blue Banisters,” Lana Del Rey. Del Rey has been on quite a roll over the past 10 years, beginning with the deliriously good major label debut “Born to Die” in 2012 and continuing through such stellar efforts as 2014’s “Ultraviolence” and 2017’s “Lust for Life.” All told, she’s fashioned one of the best pop music catalogs of the last 10 years. And we can’t to hear this new addition — Del Rey’s eighth studio album overall — which quickly follows the March release of “Chemtrails over the Country Club.” “Blue Banisters” is due out July 4.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
MusicNo Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ at 50, Plus a Meeting of Roots Music and Metallica

The Reverend Shawn Amos (photo by Fred Siegel) The Reverend Shawn Amos has launched a new podcast titled The Cause of It All, which features conversations with other musicians about “race, legacy, and the blues.” The title is shared with that of his latest album (ND review), and both projects highlight Amos’ blues touchstones and celebrate blues as a culture as much as a musical form. Season 1 of the podcast finds Amos talking with Alex Dixon, grandson of blues legend Willie Dixon, and Zakiya Hooker, daughter of John Lee Hooker, who talks about how her father shielded her from racism as a child. Other episodes feature Vaneese Thomas, daughter of Rufus Thomas, who speaks on the role of Black women in the music business, and John Hammond, son of record executive John Hammond Sr.
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of June 21st 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Parker Millsap (Vulnerable), Lucy Dacus (Brando), Southern Avenue (Push Now), Cold War Kids (What You Say), Kate Toupin (Ghost), Ida Mae (Learn To Love You Better), & Lorde (Solar Power)!. Monday evening on Joe's Blues featured a show called Ode To...
Musicgranthshala.com

How Jimi Hendrix Got That Kazoo Sound on ‘Crosstown Traffic’

Jimi Hendrix always found a way to record the voices in his mind. buyer of are you Experienced (1967), Hendrix’s first LP, followed immediately on the title track. To achieve those far-off sounds, Hendrix used tapes played backwards and a variety of other tricks. and he continued Electric Ladyland (1968), his final studio album.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Tyler, the Creator, Faye Webster, Lucy Dacus, SPELLLING, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Tyler, the Creator, Faye Webster, Lucy Dacus, SPELLLING, L’Rain, Hiatus Kaiyote, Mabe Fratti, Birds of Maya, and Eli Keszler. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Musicwapl.com

Journey’s First New Music in 10 Years [VIDEO]

The legendary Journey has released their first new music since 2011. Founded in 1972, Journey, comprised of Neal Schon (lead guitar, backing vocals), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Randy Jackson (bass), Narada Michael Walden (drums), and Jason Derlatka (keyboards), is one of the most famous and beloved American rock bands of all time, having written some of the best-known songs in the modern musical canon. Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 Gold and Platinum albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times Platinum, making Journey one of the few bands to ever have been Diamond-certified, and their song “Don’t Stop Believin’” has been streamed over one billion times alone. And now they are back with their new song “The Way We Used to Be.” Neil Schon says:
Nashville, TNwmot.org

Gabe Dixon Releases New Album, 'Lay It On Me'

It’s always exciting when an artist you’ve been a fan of for a long time releases new music, especially when they never disappoint! It seems like Tennessee native Gabe Dixon achieves new heights with each release - it’s a good thing the sky’s the limit! For his new collection, Lay It On Me, he worked with producer, songwriter and a Nashville artist with his own releases as well, Dustin Ransom. Gabe and I caught up via email; he hit the road a couple of weeks ago for his first tour since the pandemic playing keys and singing with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, who just played two nights at Hop Springs Beerpark in Murfreesboro and are playing Arrington, Virginia’s re-worked Lockn’ Farm this year, with The Gabe Dixon Band playing a set as well.
MusicKerrang

Album review: Sullivan King – LOUD

‘If you don’t wish to proceed on your current trip, we regret to inform you that the boarding doors have been securely locked,’ we’re ominously told during LOUD’s opening track, And We Wish You The Best Of Luck. Thankfully, this half-hour in the cacophonous company of Keaton Prescott, better known as Sullivan King, is a trip worth taking.
Musicwtvp.org

Music | July 2021

Celebrate the rhythms of Latin music with the Raices Jazz Orchestra and performances by GRAMMY-winning artists including Richard Bona and Anaadi. Hosted by Sheila E. This groundbreaking series covers the history of sixteen classic albums. With rare archival footage, exclusive interviews, and lots of music, each installment takes the viewer on a journey back in time. From Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road to Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, and a look at Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours and Carly Simon’s No Secrets, this series leaves no stone in classic rock unturned.
Musicreadjunk.com

ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (June 2021)

The ReadJunk New Music playlist of June 2021 is here! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Less than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Rumpled, Travoltas, Authority Zero, Teenage Bottlerocket, Bobby Ramone, Stick Figure, Ballyhoo!, Danny Rebel and the KGB, Drug Church, Rise Against, Tape Waves and yes even The Hoff!