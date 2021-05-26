Of Mice and Men, Mob and Dispatch among those releasing new music [Seven in Seven]

The legendary Journey has released their first new music since 2011. Founded in 1972, Journey, comprised of Neal Schon (lead guitar, backing vocals), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals), Randy Jackson (bass), Narada Michael Walden (drums), and Jason Derlatka (keyboards), is one of the most famous and beloved American rock bands of all time, having written some of the best-known songs in the modern musical canon. Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 Gold and Platinum albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their Greatest Hits album is certified 15 times Platinum, making Journey one of the few bands to ever have been Diamond-certified, and their song “Don’t Stop Believin’” has been streamed over one billion times alone. And now they are back with their new song “The Way We Used to Be.” Neil Schon says: