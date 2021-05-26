Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Decatur event planner partners in venture with charity component

By Kathy Mitchell
thechampionnewspaper.com
 17 days ago

Atlanta’s red-carpet events, including film and television premieres, industry and celebrity affairs and sports happenings, will soon have a new venue choice that one of its owners promises will be characterized by precision and elegance. Event planner and Decatur resident Lauren Pelissier has partnered with Atlanta Hawks’ star Kevin Willis...

thechampionnewspaper.com
