Hat Club takes inspiration from Boston’s Beanpot annual ice hockey tournament for their latest exclusive drop. Here is the Beanpot Pack MLB 59Fifty Fitted Hat Collection. They came up with eight baseball caps, all with a cardinal-colored fabric for the dome and visor. The embroidered cap insignia is in a customized colorway, notably the gold threads to match with the cap’s material. They then used gray for the undervisor to add a neutral tone. On the right panel is a commemorative patch, while the right panel has the New Era Flag. At the back is the MLB Batterman logo. Available today, June 1 at the Hat Club webstore.