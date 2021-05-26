Red Sox lineup continues to struggle in one specific area
The powerful Boston Red Sox lineup has one notable flaw. When there’s a runner on third base with fewer than two outs, the hitter at the plate has one job – get that run home. It doesn’t necessarily require a base hit, although that would be preferred. A sacrifice fly would suffice. A ground ball might work as long as the infield isn’t playing in and it isn’t hit hard enough for the defense to turn two. If you must make an out, at least make it a productive one. As dominant as the Boston Red Sox lineup has been this season, this has been one area in dire need of improvement.bosoxinjection.com