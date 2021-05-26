Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox lineup continues to struggle in one specific area

By Sean Penney
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe powerful Boston Red Sox lineup has one notable flaw. When there’s a runner on third base with fewer than two outs, the hitter at the plate has one job – get that run home. It doesn’t necessarily require a base hit, although that would be preferred. A sacrifice fly would suffice. A ground ball might work as long as the infield isn’t playing in and it isn’t hit hard enough for the defense to turn two. If you must make an out, at least make it a productive one. As dominant as the Boston Red Sox lineup has been this season, this has been one area in dire need of improvement.

bosoxinjection.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball Games#Scoring Position#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Ops#Talented Hitters#Struggles#Pitch#0 For 4#Solid Contact#Double Up J D Martinez#Frustrating Fashion#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTaunton Gazette

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBchatsports.com

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

The Brewers shook off their highest-scoring inning by an opponent this season and got some insurance with Lorenzo Cain's two-run single in the seventh. The Braves added a run in the eighth against Devin Williams and another in the ninth against Josh Hader, who struck out William Contreras for his ninth save.
MLBTalking Chop

Spencer Strider: First Impressions of a Braves Pitching Prospect

Last week, we had Roddery Munoz exploding onto the scene with his season debut and this time around, it’s Spencer Strider who makes his professional debut in grand fashion with three perfect innings and seven strikeouts. Strider is the fourth round pick the Braves took out of Clemson in 2020, and for many was a bit of a surprise pick. Strider had a decent though wild freshman year for the Tigers back in 2018, but a UCL tear led to Tommy John surgery and took him out of the 2019 season. His peripherals in his four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 were absolutely phenomenal (19 K/3 BB in 12 IP), but a COVID shortened season didn’t allow him a chance to rebuild his stock. The Braves took him as a risky fourth round pick with very little post-surgery information, though what we all did have hinted at an astronomical ceiling. The Braves signed him on slot at $451.8k and he officially finished his Clemson career with only 63 innings pitched and a gaudy 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings to go with 5.4 walks per nine. Strider was slow to get his first chance at game action in 2021, but that first taste we got of him was an enticing show.
MLBnbcboston.com

Rough Road Ahead: Sox Schedule Is About to Get Bumpy, So Buckle Up

Tomase: Upcoming schedule gauntlet will put Red Sox to test originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Red Sox may have aced the first six weeks of the 2021 campaign, but it turns out those 42 games were simply prologue for the season-defining gauntlet that awaits. Usually when we highlight...
NBAdoorcountydailynews.com

Milwaukee teams split Sunday action

The Milwaukee Brewers salvaged a game in its series against the Atlanta Braves while the Milwaukee Bucks ended their regular season with a loss to the Chicago Bulls. At American Family Field, the Brewers scored in five consecutive innings but still had to hold off a strong Braves team to capture the finale 10-9. Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs on the day, including a two-run double in the third that opened the flood gates. Freddy Peralta held the Braves scoreless through six, only to see the Braves score seven runs in the seventh and single tallies in the eighth and ninth. Josh Hader was able to close the door in the ninth for his ninth save of the season.
MLBFrankfort Times

Braves' Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa's hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading...
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Edgar Santana: Recalled by Atlanta

Santana was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Santana spent just over a week in the minors but will return to the major-league roster after Huascar Ynoa (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Santana has made four relief appearances for Atlanta this year and has allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings.
MLBsky963.com

Braves lose to Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Boston Red Sox by a score of 9-5 on Wednesday, May 26, at Fenway Park in game 2 of the two-game series. With the loss, the Braves fell to 24-25 on the season.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Mets look to break 3-game slide against Braves

New York Mets (18-16, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-21, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (1-1, 6.55 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -125, Mets +115; over/under is 8...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLBBakersfield Californian

Mike Trout’s bloop, Shohei Ohtani’s blast power Angels to comeback victory

When he flipped Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the batting order Sunday afternoon, Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if it would make a difference. “These are little micro changes,” Maddon said, putting Ohtani behind Trout for the first time this season. “We’ll see if it does have an impact.”
MLBchatsports.com

What’s next for the Red Sox roster?

This has been a strange beginning to the baseball season, which I suppose in itself isn’t strange considering the circumstances of last year that are surely affecting players right now. But a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, there really isn’t a runaway team in baseball. The White Sox are the only team in the game with a winning percentage over .600, and the Red Sox are tied for the second-best record in the American League. That is obviously very good to see, but there is also work to be done on this roster to shore things up and make things run a little more smoothly.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Allows four runs in no-decision

Eovaldi allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision. Eovaldi was hit hard in the second inning of Sunday's matchup, but he was still in line for the win when he left the game after the fifth inning. However, Matt Barnes gave up a two-run homer in the ninth inning that forced Eovaldi to settle for a no-decision. Eovaldi has now posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 50 innings this season. The right-hander tentatively lines up to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Ohtani’s 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate, trying to keep his slumping team in the game. He did more than that, delivering what he called the most important home run of his four-season career in the majors. Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles...
MLBIndiana Gazette

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to Mike Trout. Ohtani...