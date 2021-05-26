Family guide to new movie releases

"The problem is you listen to your kids too much." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for the dramedy titled The Guide to the Perfect Family, a Quebecois film from filmmaker Ricardo Trogi attempting to tackle the question: are we in an "overparenting" society? (Yes.) "The kids? Under pressure. The parents? Exhausted. But at least on social media, they're one #happyfamily." The film follows a few families dealing with the difficulty & complexity of raising children in a society of ultra performance, nurtured by parents who, wanting to give the best to their children, but risk smothering them. This stars Louis Morissette, Catherine Chabot, Émilie Bierre, Xavier Lebel, and Isabelle Guérard. I like hearing all the French-Canadian in this and the Quebecois slang. It's a totally different sound to French from France. This looks like an amusing and honest take on the overparenting problem, but I wish it was just a bit more humorous.