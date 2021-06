At this stage, a Hannibal revival feels more unlikely than ever before, with the six-year anniversary of the show’s cancellation just over two weeks away. There was hope from fans that it could end up being resurrected by Netflix after the stylish psychological thriller dominated the most-watched list following it being added to the platform last summer, a sentiment shared by some of the key creatives involved, but now the cannibalistic cult classic has disappeared from the library altogether.