For two and a half years, I lived in a small 350-square-foot apartment in Hong Kong. And while tiny homes are in vogue right now, my choice of a small living space wasn’t an attempt to save money or to downsize. The city is the world's most expensive to rent in, and apartments there are notoriously cramped. When I first moved in, I marveled at how I could swivel around a chair in my living room/kitchen and be able to reach everything in the room.