Everything We Know About The Warhammer Streaming Service So Far

It seems like everything's getting a streaming service these days. Not only do you have big names like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, but platforms have begun to come out of the fold for extremely specialized tastes. Shudder constantly gives horror movie fans new frights to indulge in, while a Crunchyroll subscription is a must-have for anime lovers. There are even services like PokerGO in case you want to watch poker tournaments non-stop in your free time. The trend of niche streaming platforms will only get more comprehensive thanks to the announcement that Warhammer Plus, offering content related to the popular "Warhammer Age of Sigmar" and "Warhammer 40,000" tabletop games, will soon come to the masses.