Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Everything We Know About The Warhammer Streaming Service So Far

By Mike Bedard
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems like everything's getting a streaming service these days. Not only do you have big names like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, but platforms have begun to come out of the fold for extremely specialized tastes. Shudder constantly gives horror movie fans new frights to indulge in, while a Crunchyroll subscription is a must-have for anime lovers. There are even services like PokerGO in case you want to watch poker tournaments non-stop in your free time. The trend of niche streaming platforms will only get more comprehensive thanks to the announcement that Warhammer Plus, offering content related to the popular "Warhammer Age of Sigmar" and "Warhammer 40,000" tabletop games, will soon come to the masses.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Games Workshop#Warhammer 40 000#Video Streaming#Streaming Video#Android Games#Hulu#Crunchyroll#Warhammer Plus#Superman#Rpg#Download Warhammer#Niche Streaming Platforms#Anime Lovers#Offering Content#Hardcore Fans#Subscription#Horror Movie Fans#Fan Films#Smart Tvs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video GamesGamespot

Far Cry 6 - Everything You Need To Know So Far

Far Cry 6 is set to release on October 7th, 2021 and Ubisoft revealed some new details about the game’s extensive weapon and vehicle systems. In this video, you’ll learn about the new weapon categories including the Regular, Resolver, and Supremos. According to the devs, there are 49 guns in the game that range from leftover revolutionary weapons like the SKS and M16 to over-the-top homebrew varieties like a minigun built from motorcycle parts, and a CD launcher that that plays Macarena. Far Cry 6 also sees the return of pets, two of which are an aggressive alligator named Guapo and a cute Weiner dog named Chorizo, who is lethal in its own way.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iOS 14.7 release date and all the iPhone features we know about so far

Apple only recently launched iOS 14.6, but the company is keeping the updates coming as iOS 14.7 is now available in beta, and as such we know about some of what it offers. So far this looks to be a much smaller update than the last couple – which added things like Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, Apple Card Family, and App Tracking Transparency.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Metroid Prime 4 - Everything We Know So Far

Every shred of information on the upcoming Metroid Prime sequel. Metroid fans have had some ups and downs when it comes to Nintendo's haunting space-based series, but it's been a while since we'd seen everyone's favourite bounty hunter outside Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The most recent outing for galactic bounty hunter Samus was 2017's excellent remake of the Game Boy's Metroid II: The Return of Samus for the 3DS, and the year before that we had the underwhelming spin-off title Metroid Prime: Federation Force.
Video GamesPosted by
Nerdable

Nintendo Switch Pro: Everything we know so far (Jun. 1)

A "Pro" Switch still won't be a replacement for a PS5, but these rumors are pretty exciting anyway. It might be hard to fathom, but the Nintendo Switch is over four years old. Even when it launched, the hybrid gaming console was no powerhouse. Since then, there have been tons of rumors that an upgraded version of the device could be on the way, tentatively known as the Nintendo Switch Pro.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

What We Know About E3 2021 So Far

E3 2021 is just around the corner and this year will be unique compared to previous years with the move to an online format. Let’s dive into what we know about the event so far. E3, also known as the Electric Entertainment Expo, is a three-day convention hosted by the...
Small BusinessStreet.Com

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything We Know So Far

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Prime Day 2021 is happening on June 21 and June 22. Touted as one of the biggest shopping events of the year, the online giant says this will be “two days of epic savings on more than 2 million deals globally.”. “Prime Day is a...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower’s Shadows Over Hammerhal DLC is live

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower takes all of your favourite champions from the Warhammer series and allows you to fight your way through hundreds of stages in this turn-based strategy experience. And now you can play through the brand new campaign, Shadows Over Hammerhal, for free!. Based on the legendary Warhammer...
Video Gamestechinsecs.com

Rick and Morty Coming To Fortnite?

There’s a new teaser out for Fortnite and it seems to involve a crossover with Rick and Morty. Polygon points out that the teaser shows a blue beam with a few items suspended in gravity. The crossover wouldn’t be a surprise at all at this point since the battle royale...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Scarlet Nexus isn't launching on Xbox Game Pass says developer

Scarlet Nexus won't be coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day, Bandai Namco has stated. Earlier today on June 8, the developer and publisher flatly denied that its upcoming action-RPG would be coming to Xbox Game Pass, in a statement provided to VGC. "We have no plans to bring Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass at this time and are excited for its launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on June 25," Bandai Namco stated.
Video GamesIGN

Battlefield 6: All the Leaks, Rumours, and Everything We Know So Far

With EA’s Battlefield 6 aka Battlefield 2042 showcase happening later today, here are all the leaks, rumours, and details about Battlefield 6 that have popped up leading up to the announcement. Battlefield 6 Release Date and Platforms. According to leaks so far, Battlefield 6 will likely be making its way...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

15 Best Cyberpunk Video Games To Play In 2021

Cyberpunk games have been around for ages. There are a ton of great games well worth playing and over the years we continue to find new games hit the marketplace. In this list, we’re going to highlight some cyberpunk games that we think are well worth playing today. We’ll cover games from both current releases and some big hits from years ago. Regardless of when these games hit the marketplace, these are some titles you might want to look into within this year.
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

Disney+ Free Trial Returns As Perk For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's digital gaming subscription service that gives you unlimited access to dozens of Xbox One, PC, and Backward Compatible Xbox 360 games. Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's digital gaming subscription service that gives you unlimited access to over dozens of Xbox One, PC, and Backward Compatible Xbox 360 games for $9.99 USD per month.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Bandai Namco denies it’s bringing Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass

Bandai Namco has denied reports it’s set to bring its upcoming science-fiction RPG Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass. Earlier this week it was claimed that Microsoft had secured the title as a day one release for its subscription service, similar to how it signed Square Enix’s Outriders earlier this year.