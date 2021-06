The Miami Dolphins have 13 receivers on their roster but we know that only six, maybe seven will make it into September. Some of them are pretty good. Like the previous articles about other units, we are not predicting roster spots or the final 53 but instead just a ranking of the players themselves as they relate to the rest of the rostered players at that position. It is 100% subjective and as many of you already have, disagreeing with me in the comments is an interesting look at who others might rank where.