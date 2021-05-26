LEGO exhibit, concerts, comedy and more on tap for Memorial Day weekend [events roundup]

Here are some events planned throughout the region over the Memorial Day weekend:. "Brick City," a family exhibition that celebrates iconic buildings from cities around the world constructed from LEGOS, goes on view at the Reading Public Museum from Saturday through Sept. 6. Visitors will view lively celebrations from New Zealand to New Orleans, tall skyscrapers from New York to Mecca, and imaginative castles from medieval Japan to modern Las Vegas, all carefully recreated in LEGO bricks by artist Warren Elsmore and his team. The Reading Pagoda, a popular Berks County landmark, will also be on view during the run of the show. The Pagoda was created by local LEGO artist Kelly Hoffman. The exhibit highlights cities across all seven continents, with the highlight being the London St Pancras Station, measuring 6-by-12 feet and built from over 180,000 standard LEGO bricks. Visitors will also discover new urban highlights like the London 2021 Olympic Park as well as some more recognizable icons, such as the Roman Colosseum. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Memorial Day and July 4). Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors 65-plus, ages 4-17 and college students with ID. For more information, call 610-371-5850 or visit readingpublicmuseum.org.