How City managed to win Premier League without a striker

Football is a game won by scoring goals. The more goals your striker scores, the more games and league titles you win. This is common knowledge for any football fan. What is also common knowledge is that Pep Guardiola is a footballing genius and one of the most respected managers in the game. Even the most bitter rival fans and players alike agree that Pep can turn fortunes around for a club and take them from “title challengers” to “consistent champions.” He did it at Barcelona, where Pep won the treble, and then at Bayern Munich where he dominated German football, and he is doing it yet again at Manchester City this season.