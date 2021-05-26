Cosmetology scholarships applications due June 1

NEW CASTLE – Citizens State Bank is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021 Citizens State Bank Scholarship is Danielle M. Cameron of Rushville. Cameron is an inspirational young woman, both in and out of the classroom. She’s active in her community, volunteering time to the Rushville FFA, Live by the Levee Concert Series, SPARC Walk, and Mayoral Campaign. She was also selected to serve on the Stellar Youth Committee. Her personal and academic achievements stood out in a group of outstanding applicants.