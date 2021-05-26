Cosmetology scholarships applications due June 1
RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Corinne's Believers Memorial Scholarship. In 2012, the Batesville community lost a vibrant cosmetologist, Corinne Lamping, in an accident. Corinne was trained at Aveda Fredric's Institute in 2010, after which she worked for the salon, Guys and Gals, in Batesville. She was passionate and dedicated to the ongoing art of hair, and hoped to own her own business one day, alongside her sister, Leann.