Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ripley County, IN

Cosmetology scholarships applications due June 1

By Kevin Green
Posted by 
Greensburg Daily News
Greensburg Daily News
 25 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Corinne’s Believers Memorial Scholarship. In 2012, the Batesville community lost a vibrant cosmetologist, Corinne Lamping, in an accident. Corinne was trained at Aveda Fredric’s Institute in 2010, after which she worked for the salon, Guys and Gals, in Batesville. She was passionate and dedicated to the ongoing art of hair, and hoped to own her own business one day, alongside her sister, Leann.

www.greensburgdailynews.com
Greensburg Daily News

Greensburg Daily News

Greensburg, IN
442
Followers
2K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Greensburg Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
County
Ripley County, IN
City
Batesville, IN
Batesville, IN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Cosmetology#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Education
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
Ripley County, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

RCCF grants $12,740 to Osgood

RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation recently awarded $12,740.69 in grants to nonprofit organizations in Osgood from the Frank Tarter Community Trust Fund and the Ray E. Herman & Louise (Herman) Crum Memorial Endowment Fund. Both funds were established by lifelong Osgood residents who wanted to improve the...
New Castle, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Citizens State Bank announces scholarship winner

NEW CASTLE – Citizens State Bank is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021 Citizens State Bank Scholarship is Danielle M. Cameron of Rushville. Cameron is an inspirational young woman, both in and out of the classroom. She’s active in her community, volunteering time to the Rushville FFA, Live by the Levee Concert Series, SPARC Walk, and Mayoral Campaign. She was also selected to serve on the Stellar Youth Committee. Her personal and academic achievements stood out in a group of outstanding applicants.
New Point, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

CLUB CHATTER

The Clinton Extension Homemakers met June 1 at the Adult Center. Hostess Ann Lindsay and co-hostess Nancy Derheimer had ice cream bars, packaged trail mix and bottled water for refreshments. President Barb Bohman led the pledge to the flag and the club creed. For devotions, Ann read “God Says” and...
Batesville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Batesville Memorial Public Library events

BATESVILLE – The following is a summary of activities and events planned for the first half of July at Batesville Memorial Public Library. July 1 at 6:30 – The Batesville Memorial Public Library Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month. July 3 – The Batesville Memorial...
Yorktown, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

LifeStream Services to host golf outing Aug. 18

YORKTOWN – LifeStream Services will host its 12th annual golf outing on Aug. 18 at The Players Club in Yorktown in support of area seniors and people with disabilities. Area golfers are invited to compete for cash and prizes, including a hole-in-one cash prize of $10,000. Registration is open through...
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

CRISP Ride scheduled for June 26

A total of six Indiana state park properties will take part in the Charity Ride Indiana State Parks (CRISP) on June 26. Motorcycle riders can pick one of seven volunteer-led routes between Hardy Lake and Charlestown, Spring Mill, Versailles, Clifty Falls, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, or choose their own route.
Cedarville, OHPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

CAMPUS NOTES

CEDARVILLE, OH – Cedarville University recently conferred 892 degrees at its 125th commencement during three separate religious graduation programs. Emily Massey of Batesville, Bachelor of Arts Communication. Olivia Shake of Greensburg, Bachelor of Arts Theatre. Cody McIntyre of Brookville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Nursing. Cedarville student Alease Brier of...
MilitaryPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Veterans and dementia event June 29

CINCINNATI, OH – Dementia risks among veterans will be the topic of a statewide virtual forum put on by the Alzheimer’s Association on June 29. The forum, which is free, will provide information about Alzheimer’s and dementia and the caregiver support resources offered by VA Medical Centers and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Rush County, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Rush County News Briefs

The 22nd Annual Jason Kuhn Memorial Golf Scramble will be held June 18 at Antler Pointe Golf Club. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The Milroy Economic Development Corp. annual golf outing at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville will be held at 8:30 a.m. June 19. For information, contact Bob Jackman at 317-694-8871, Michelle Herbert at 317-691-1088, Laura Jessup at 765-561-2069 or John Herbert at 765-561-6749.
Decatur County, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

CHURCH BRIEFS

First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding “Hands of Hope” Food Pantry giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3. The location is on the campus at LifeLine Wesleyan at 2002 Moscow Road. Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Our church is now open for morning service, Monday Prayer meeting and...
Decatur County, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

East Central schools, partners address learning recovery

A $3.52 million state grant will enable 29 school districts, economic and mental health agencies and universities to recover learning lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. “This grant has the potential to impact nearly 51,000 students across the 14-county region,” said Katie Lash, Executive Director of East Central Educational Service Center, which will facilitate the collaboration.
Batesville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Kids Discovery Factory to get $1 million investment

BATESVILLE – The City of Batesville, Economic Development and Batesville Redevelopment Commissions have approved a $1 million pledge toward Kids Discovery Factory’s creation of an interactive STEAM discovery center in downtown Batesville. The unanimous approvals by Batesville City Council, Economic Development and Batesville Redevelopment Commission to leverage use of EDIT...
Rush County, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

RCCF’s CIRCLe Fund grant application due July 15

RUSHVILLE – Rush County Community Foundation’s CIRCLe Fund (Chicks Impacting Rush County Life) was founded when six friends with a passion for their community put their heads, hearts and wallets together to create a meaningful impact. Since 2013, nearly 80 Chicks have awarded more than $88,000 to grantees including: M.o.R.E....