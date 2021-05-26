Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Israeli Ministry of Communication selects odix to provide protection from ransomware and zero-day attacks

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleOdix wins the tender to provide advanced cloud sanitization services to the Salesforce CRM deployment of the Israeli Ministry of Communications for the next five years. odix, the Israel-based cybersecurity leader focused on Deep File Inspection and CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) technology will provide the Israeli Ministry of Communications with Netfolder, its innovative file sanitization solution to protect against malware and zero-day attacks embedded in files within the secure corporate network.

www.middletownpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Zero Day#Ransomware#Prweb#Deep File Inspection#Cdr#Office#Salesforce#Odix Technology#Odix Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Computerscybersecdn.com

ChaChi, a GoLang Trojan used in ransomware attacks on US schools

A new Trojan written in the Go programming language, tracked as ChaChi, was involved in ransomware attacks against government agencies and US schools. Researchers from BlackBerry Threat Research and Intelligence spotted a new RAT written in the Go programming language, dubbed ChaChi, which has been used by PYSA (aka Mespinoza) operators to target victims globally.
GamblingTampa Bay News Wire

How Casinos Protect Players from Cyber Attacks

Since online casinos are gaining momentum with the passage of every day, it has become significant to address the security issues that using gambling sites pose. Even though most online casinos like Gclub are safe, one needs to be very cautious while indulging in online gambling. If you want to gather more pertinent information regarding the importance of cybersecurity in online gambling, the various issues that online gambling entail, and how you can stay protected from the hazards of online gambling, read on:
Technologywmk-tech.net

Ransomware-as-a-service business attack

Ransomware-as-a-service business model takes a hit in the aftermath of the Colonial Pipeline attack. Cybercrime gangs are finding it harder to recruit partners for the affiliate programs that power ransomware attacks. The best way to stop the ever-increasing wave of ransomware attacks is to take away the financial incentive behind...
Technologycybersecdn.com

Nobelium hackers accessed Microsoft customer support tools

Microsoft says they have discovered new attacks conducted by the Russian state-sponsored Nobelium hacking group, including a hacked Microsoft support agent’s computer that exposed customer’s subscription information. Nobelium is Microsoft’s name for a state-sponsored hacking group believed to be operating out of Russia responsible for the SolarWinds supply-chain attacks. In...
Computerscybersecdn.com

Computer Networking and Cybersecurity: A Guide to Understanding Communications Systems, Internet Connections, and Network Security Along with Protection from Hacking and Cyber Security Threats

If you want to learn the basics of computer networking and how to protect yourself from cyber attacks, then keep reading…. Computer Networking: An All-in-One Beginner’s Guide to Understanding Communications Systems, Network Security, Internet Connections, Cybersecurity and Hacking. Cybersecurity: A Simple Beginner’s Guide to Cybersecurity, Computer Networks and Protecting Oneself...
TechnologyHot Hardware

Microsoft Admits It Signed Rootkit Malware That Phones Home To Chinese Military

Ever since the introduction of Windows Vista in early 2007, Microsoft has enforced the rule that Windows drivers must carry digital signatures by default. Any software that runs in kernel mode, in fact, has to be signed by the company. This is a security measure that should prevent malicious software from digging its claws in too deep. However, what happens when Microsoft gives its blessing to a rootkit?
SoftwareThe Hacker News

Crackonosh virus mined $2 million of Monero from 222,000 hacked computers

A previously undocumented Windows malware has infected over 222,000 systems worldwide since at least June 2018, yielding its developer no less than 9,000 Moneros ($2 million) in illegal profits. Dubbed "Crackonosh," the malware is distributed via illegal, cracked copies of popular software, only to disable antivirus programs installed in the...
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

What Is Being Done to Protect Against Ransomware Attacks? | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

On Memorial Day, the meat packing plant giant JBS was hit with a ransomware attack shutting down its computer systems both in the U.S. and Australia. In light of this and other recent cyberattacks, former senior Department of Homeland Security official Paul Rosenzweig said, “It shows that nothing is safe, not the meatpacking industry, not the chemical industry, not the wastewater treatment industry, not Sony. Nothing.”
Energy Industrygfmag.com

Ransomware Attack Births Reporting Mandate

A recent spate of ransomware attacks on U.S. companies has sparked new regulations. A new regulatory regime is emerging in the aftermath of the May 6 Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, which paralyzed fuel deliveries along the East Coast of the United States and caused gas prices to surge. And while the emerging rules immediately target at the pipeline industry, they have implications for the entire infrastructure sector.
Computerstherecord.media

Using VMs to hide ransomware attacks is becoming more popular

In early 2020, security researchers were baffled to discover that a ransomware gang had come up with an innovative trick that allowed it to run its payload inside virtual machines on infected hosts as a technical solution that bypassed security software. One year later, that technique has spread among the...
Video Gamesnewpaper24.com

Crackonosh malware in GTA V, The Sims used to mine moreno for hackers – NEWPAPER24

Cyber criminals are concentrating on players with “mining malware” as they appear to get crypto-rich, in accordance with research printed by safety agency Avast. The so-called “Crackonosh” malware is being hidden in free variations of video games like NBA 2K19, Grand Theft Auto V, Far Cry 5, The Sims 4 and Jurassic World Evolution, which can be found to obtain on torrent websites, Avast mentioned on Thursday.
Healthgovernmentciomedia.com

Protecting Medical Data from Ransomware and Theft

Ransomware attacks skyrocketed in recent years, and hospitals are a prime target, suffering hundreds of millions of dollars in damages every year. Federal health IT and cyber leaders are uniquely positioned to address these ransomware challenges. This panel will draw insight from CMS, the VA and more. Moderated by Rich Potocek, Capture Manager at GovernmentCIO.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

What Is the Epsilon Red Ransomware and Are You At Risk? | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

A new ransomware threat, known as Epsilon Red, targets unpatched Microsoft-based servers in enterprise data centers. Named after a little-known Marvel comic villain, Epsilon Red was recently discovered by a cybersecurity firm known as Sophos. Since its discovery, ransomware has attacked numerous organizations around the world. What Is PowerShell?. According...
Economynegosentro.com

How to Protect Yourself From Physical Attacks on Your Business

How to Protect Yourself From Physical Attacks on Your Business | With so many online businesses these days, and more coming as the popularity of online shopping continues to skyrocket when you think of protecting your business, your mind may immediately jump to cybersecurity. Just type something like “business attacks” into a search engine, and you’ll see that every headline is about data breaches and cyber threats. While no one is going to argue that cybersecurity isn’t important, you can’t afford to forget that any business with a physical premise is vulnerable to physical threats and attacks as well.
Softwarecisecurity.org

A Vulnerability in VMware Carbon Black App Control Could Allow for Authentication Bypass

DATE(S) ISSUED:. A vulnerability has been discovered in VMware Carbon Black App Control, which could result in an authentication bypass. VMware Carbon Black App Control is a application control product, used to lock down servers and critical systems, prevent unwanted changes and ensure continuous compliance with regulatory mandates. An attacker with access to the AppC management server could bypass authentication and gain unauthorized access which could then allow the attacker to perform actions as an administrator.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Ransomware: Now gangs are using virtual machines to disguise their attacks | #malware | #ransomware

Cyber criminals are increasingly using virtual machines to compromise networks with ransomware. By using virtual machines as part of the process, ransomware attackers are able to conduct their activity with additional subtlety, because running the payload within a virtual environment reduces the chances of the activity being discovered – until it’s too late and the ransomware has encrypted files on the host machine.