Exterior work is progressing on 378 West End Avenue, an 18-story residential development on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by Alchemy Properties, the project incorporates the restoration of the adjacent 1915 Palazzo-style building at the corner of West End Avenue and West 78th Street, and will yield 58 units with sales and marketing led by Alchemy Properties and Compass. Homes will be available in one- to six-bedroom spreads and a collection of penthouses, with prices ranging from $1,795,000 to nearly $10 million. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for 378 West End Avenue, which is located along West 78th Street between West End Avenue and Broadway.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO