Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence on Tim Tebow: 'No One Is Going to Work Harder Than Him'

By Adam Wells
Bleacher Report
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence is having a good time with Tim Tebow on the roster. Appearing on the AP Pro Football Podcast (via the Associated Press), Lawrence explained that Tebow is "a guy that you want to be around" and "no one is going to work harder than him."

bleacherreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Heisman#Espnu Radio#The New York Jets#The New York Mets#The University Of Florida#Associated Press#Professional Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Scouting Report on Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

As a professional talent scout who has attracted many of the top minds in the National Football League into my path over the past 30 years, I am always looking for what makes a player tick. I analyze everything – in slow motion. I look at every movement and every change of direction. I look at the level of effort and I tend to scribble something on a piece of paper on every play. It can take me hours just to evaluate and write up one player.
NFLfloridasportsman.com

Tim Tebow playing for Jaguars

I hope Timmy makes pro bowl just to pissoff all the kaeperneck fans. Publicity stunt maybe? being in north florida, certainly get the attention of all the gator fans. at 33, switching to a new position, and having not played competitive football in about 8yrs I can't imagine anyone's planning on him being a meaningful contributor on the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Latest On Potentially Signing Tim Tebow

Over the past two weeks, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has been dominating the headlines with a potential return to the field. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the team held a workout for the quarterback, who is looking to play tight end. Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said the team has not signed Tebow yet and that he’ll make a final decision soon.
NFLNBC Sports

Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence on a 30-40 passes per day pitch count

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to rehab from offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He’s progressing well, and his NFL team is making sure he doesn’t overdo it. Lawrence explained to reporters during Saturday’s rookie minicamp that he’s on a pitch count when it comes to his daily throwing. “I really...
NFLPopculture

Tim Tebow Opens up About 'Wanting to Be Respected' in 'At Home With the Robertsons' Exclusive Clip

Tim Tebow has taken heat over the years for his beliefs and values and didn't understand why people didn't like him. But as time went on, the former Florida Gators and NFL quarterback understood that not everyone is going to be on the same page when it comes to his views. Tebow and his wife Demi recently appeared on the Facebook Watch show At Home With the Robertsons and talked about earning respect in an exclusive clip.
NFL247Sports

Greg McElroy critical of expected Tim Tebow, Jaguars pairing

Tim Tebow is bound to hit the football field soon with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Heisman trophy winner is expected to sign with the team and his former Gators head coach Urban Meyer but for the most part, not many are a fan of the move. Tebow’s former New...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos Stories

Does anyone have any cool Broncos stories? It’s been pretty slow as of late, and I thought it would be interesting to hear other people’s Broncos stories. I'll share a couple first. 1. The Tebow Years. I’ll start with this: I was born 10 minutes from the Patriots stadium in...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Up On Game Debates Tim Tebow's New Opportunity in Jacksonville

LaVar Arrington, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress debate if Tim Tebow is deserving of another opportunity to break an NFL roster. Plaxico rips the Jaguars for trying to give Tebow a shot, as he doesn't believe there is a way his talent currently is deserving of a position with the Jaguars. While T.J. is willing to be convinced of Tebow's place on the roster, he questions if Tebow can actually find a way to succeed after leaving the league for so long. LaVar puts Tebow's drive to return to the NFL in perspective and describes how Tebow should be given more respect for his efforts to make the Jaguars' roster.
NFLESPN

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --  Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonvilles rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Dont touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage...
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dan Mullen Lays Out His Expectations For Tim Tebow At Tight End

Dan Mullen was Tim Tebow‘s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida during his first three collegiate seasons. The former Urban Meyer assistant is now the head coach of the Gators, and recently weighed in on Tebow’s attempt at an NFL comeback. Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars staff has worked out Tebow...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Trevor Lawrence not to be touched at rookie mini-camp, on 30-40 passes per day limit

You think? NFL Coaches, Owners and GM's don't get where they are for being dumb. Re: TNET: Trevor Lawrence not to be touched at rookie mini-camp, on 30-40 passes per day limit. I know that from what we've seen and heard with many NFL owners and head coaches, they don't really care about players like Trevor Lawrence's long term heath. They want them to perform and win now, with the attitude that if you don't last, we'll get another in the draft or trade!!! DW4 become one of the NFL's best QB's in his first NFL contract, and Houston done nothing to assure that he is protected, and they stuck with the mentality that he will have to scramble for his own safety like he had to do through his first 4 years in the NFL!!! Trevor was lucky that he has people where he landed do care about his health....
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Tim Tebow signing with Jaguars would 'eviscerate Urban Meyer's credibility,' ex-Jets GM says

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum said Friday the Jacksonville Jaguars’ potentially signing Tim Tebow could hurt coach Urban Meyer in the long run. Tannenbaum, who currently serves as an NFL analyst on ESPN, was running the Jets when he made the trade for Tebow in 2012. He previously called it disappointing with how things panned out with Tebow at time. He appeared to use his own experience to caution against the Jaguars from doing the same thing.
NFLBleacher Report

Tim Tebow Jaguars Contract Decision Coming Soon, Urban Meyer Says

In an offseason in which the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence to be the franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future, the main storyline surrounding the team currently is whether they'll sign former NFL quarterback and minor league baseball player Tim Tebow... as a tight end. “I’ve leaned on my staff...
NFLchatsports.com

Why Kelvin Benjamin has better chance than Tim Tebow at TE

Could former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin succeed after being signed by the New York Giants in 2021?. This offseason seems to be one for comebacks where former NFL players are concerned. Tim Tebow’s much-publicized move to the Jacksonville Jaguars has fans and media wondering whether reuniting with his college head coach Urban Meyer can be enough to make a better go of things switching to the tight end position.
NFL247Sports

Urban Meyer suggests Tim Tebow deal could happen very soon

The media pressed new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer regarding the reports of an expected Tim Tebow signing to the training camp roster. Is the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner headed back to the NFL? Tebow has not played in an NFL game since 2012 as a quarterback for the New York Jets. The now 33-year-old has a longstanding relationship with Meyer, as the pair won two national championships together at Florida in 2006 and 2008.