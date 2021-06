Science ranked the top cities in the U.S. to raise a family; Boise and Nampa places on the list are interesting, but Meridian's is mind blowing. Wallethub releases all kinds of studies about cities and states with statistics of all sorts; cost of living, livability, recreation, I mean the list goes on and on and on. In this case, they released 2021's best and worst places to raise a family. Based on family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability and socio-economics, the best city in the country to raise a family is Overland Park, KS. I've never even heard of it! The worst on their list, ranked 182/182 is Detroit, MI. Between these extremes are Boise, which is pretty high on the list at 15, and Nampa, which is 76; not great, but out of 182, not terrible.