Villarreal vs. Man United Live Stream: Watch Europa League Final Online, TV Channel, Time

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillarreal will attempt to make history with its first-ever major trophy in Wednesday's Europa League final against 2017 winner Manchester United. The Yellow Submarine has the right man for the job in Unai Emery—no coach has won more UEFA Cup/Europa League titles than the former Sevilla manager's three, but a fourth will break Emery's tie with Giovanni Trapattoni. Emery currently has Villarreal on a 14-match unbeaten streak in Europa League this season, leading the side past his former club in Arsenal on a 2-1 aggregate in the semifinal.

www.chatsports.com
