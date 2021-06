The Brattleboro Selectboard will hold a special meeting on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 4:30pm in the Selectboard Meeting Room at the Municipal Center. The public can also connect to the public session of the meeting using zoom. The Board will convene at 4:30pm and is expected to immediately enter into executive session to discuss the appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer or employee. The Board will reconvene after the executive session and immediately adjourn. No action will be taken.