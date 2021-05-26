States Grapple With Disinformation Amid Vaccination Efforts
(TNS) — A nurse colleague of Dr. John Goldman forwarded him the information that turned her against the COVID-19 vaccine. Goldman, an infectious disease specialist at UPMC Harrisburg, could easily disprove some of it, including the argument the vaccines don’t prevent the spread of COVID-19. In fact, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control Prevention has concluded evidence points to reduced spread, although it will take more time to know the full extent.www.govtech.com