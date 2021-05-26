Cancel
Architects Use Drones to Digitally Map Historic Bridge

By Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram
Government Technology
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — William Krueger said it is important to have a digital record of the Cobban Bridge, so it can be preserved forever. Krueger, an instructor at the UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture & Urban Planning, used a drone on Tuesday to map out every fine detail of the century-old bridge, located halfway between Jim Falls and Cornell. It is slated to be torn down next year.

